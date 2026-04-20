D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

D4vd has just pled not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas ... and he is challenging the D.A. to put their cards on the table, or fold.

D4vd went before a judge just hours after being charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation.

Play video content Video: Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, Death Penalty Possible TMZ.com

Prosecutors also charged D4vd with lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

D4vd's lawyers asked the judge for a preliminary hearing within 10 days ... that's something to which a defendant is entitled. There's a clear strategic reason for the move -- given that D4vd was arrested just a few days ago, the defense seems to be banking on the case still being a work in progress.

If there's a prelim and prosecutors don't have their witnesses and evidence ready, the judge could dismiss the case outright.

D4vd was wearing a black hoodie in court.

The D.A. says Celeste was under 14 years old when D4vd had repeated sexual relations with her ... and when she threatened to expose their relationship and devastate his musical career, he allegedly murdered her with a "sharp instrument," cut up her body, stuffed her remains in two bags, and placed them in the front trunk of his car.

Prosecutors say Celeste's decomposing body sat in the car for over four months -- from late April to early September 2025 -- until it was discovered when the car was sitting in a tow yard. Celeste's family attended D4vd's hearing.

As you know ... D4vd was arrested late Thursday afternoon -- detectives from LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division made the arrest.

Play video content Video: Heavy Police Presence Seen Outside D4vd’s Home TMZ.com

The arrest came more than 7 months after 14-year-old Celeste's mutilated body was found in the trunk of D4vd's abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills. D4vd receded from public view and canceled his tour.

We obtained exclusive video of the arrest ... which captures cops taking the singer into custody around 5 PM on Thursday. The heavily armed police presence took him in with no resistance. D4vd was booked into LAPD's 77th Street Station Jail at 10:12 PM, and he's being held without bail.