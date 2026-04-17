Ex-Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Body Decomposition Won't Derail D4vd Murder Case
Former Prosecutor on D4vd Decomposed Body Won't Derail Murder Case
A former homicide prosecutor in California says the severe decomposition of Celeste Rivas' body shouldn't be a huge hurdle in the murder case against D4vd.
Matt Murphy, who prosecuted murder cases for 2 decades down in Orange County, joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and -- based on that experience -- added his 2 cents on D4vd's arrest.
The critical piece of evidence is Celeste's manner of death ... and a high-ranking LAPD source told us the L.A. County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.
D4vd's arrest Thursday came 7 months after Celeste's chopped up and decomposing body was found in the trunk of his Tesla ... and a source connected to the M.E. previously told us they had trouble determining the manner of death because of the state of the body when it was found.
Matt says there are murder cases that get prosecuted even without a dead body ... and he explains why he doesn't see this being a problem in the D4vd case.
We also asked Matt about LAPD arresting D4vd, and saying they would present the case to the D.A. Monday ... even though the D.A.'s office has already been investigating for months by convening a grand jury.
Let's just say Matt has a much different take from Harvey, but either way ... he says the biggest thing is getting justice for Celeste.