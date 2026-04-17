Medical Examiner Ruled Celeste Rivas's Death 'Homicide' in D4vd Murder Arrest

A critical piece of evidence in the D4vd murder case is what caused Celeste Rivas's death ... and a high-ranking LAPD source tells TMZ ... the L.A. County Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

The Medical Examiner had trouble determining the manner of death because of the decomposition of her body when it was found last September ... a source connected to the M.E. had told TMZ.

At the time, we were told they may never know whether Celeste's death was a homicide or accidental, but according to our LAPD source ... the M.E.'s Office believes they figured it out.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

D4vd was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles ... over 7 months after Celeste's decomposing corpse was found in the trunk of his Tesla, which was sitting in a Hollywood impound lot after being abandoned in the Hollywood Hills while D4vd was out on tour.

He was booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail ... and he's being held without bail.

Members of LAPD's elite robbery homicide unit showed up at a Hollywood home D4vd was laying low at Thursday afternoon and escorted him outside to a police car ... and we got video showing him in handcuffs.

Play video content Video: D4vd Murder Arrest Indicates Problems with Prosecution Case TMZ.com

D4vd's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, previously told TMZ ... "The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."