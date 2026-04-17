D4vd Arrested in Sandra Bullock's Old House

It's a small world, and Hollywood might be even smaller, 'cause D4vd was posting up at Sandra Bullock's former Hollywood home when he was arrested in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas ... TMZ has learned.

It's unclear how long the singer was laying low at the stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom abode, but according to its Zillow page ... it was listed for rent at $17,500 a month in September 2025, and the listing was removed last month.

As you know, Celeste's decomposing body was found in a Tesla linked to D4vd at the beginning of September. By September 19, he canceled the remaining dates of his tour and basically went incognito ... not making any contact with his fans or public appearances.

Back to Sandra -- she lived in the 1942 bungalow beginning in 2001 when she bought it for a cool $1.48 million. She bought other properties afterward -- including an Orange County escape with ex-husband Jesse James -- but she kept her trusty Hollywood pad until she sold it in 2018 for $2.9 million.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

The 3,153 square-foot home offers high-end finishes, including a kitchen with designer finishes, and even a stunning pool and spa setup that offers gorgeous views over Los Angeles.

D4vd was living among some of the biggest stars in the house -- it's located just down the street from Jimmy Kimmel!

We showed you pictures of the luxurious home after D4vd was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday night ... and video that showed detectives surrounding the property long after the rapper was whisked away to jail, where he's being held without bail.

Play video content Video: D4vd Murder Arrest Indicates Problems with Prosecution Case TMZ.com

Our sources tell TMZ the robbery-homicide and gangs and narcotics divisions of the LAPD, plus its K9 unit, were all at the scene.

Interestingly, D4vd has not been indicted by the grand jury reviewing evidence ever since November ... but clearly, law enforcement officials believe they've got a strong case on their hands.

D4vd's lawyers slammed the development, telling TMZ ... "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."