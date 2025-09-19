D4vd U.S. Tour Canceled ... In Wake of Homicide Investigation

D4vd has canceled the remaining leg of his U.S. tour as questions mount over his connection to the body of a girl found in the trunk of his car.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... D4vd's camp made a decision Thursday to cancel the 2 remaining shows in the U.S. He was scheduled to perform Friday night in San Francisco and Saturday night in Los Angeles.

He does still have several October & November tour dates scheduled in international countries, but, at this point, it seems very unlikely he'd be able to leave the country amid the investigation into Celeste Rivas' death.

The streamer-turned-musician was also scheduled to attend an event at the Grammy Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 24 -- but his name has been quietly removed from the main event page on the website.

As you can see, the site previously had an event page welcoming D4vd's anticipated appearance -- and even had a waitlist. The event was supposed to celebrate his April album "Withered" and feature a discussion "about his creative process, rising career, and more."

TMZ has reached out to the Grammy Museum for comment ... so far, no word back.

This isn't the first gig D4vd's lost out on amid the riveting investigation ... his concert in Seattle scheduled for Wednesday this week was cut after the L.A. medical examiner identified the 15-year-old found in the Tesla as Celeste.

Remember -- Celeste's mom told TMZ she was aware Celeste was dating someone named David ... and she had been missing for over a year when her body was found. Plus, we obtained footage that shows D4vd -- born David Burke -- and Celeste together in the past.

Furthermore, TMZ learned D4vd's music label was halting the release of the deluxe version of his album -- plus all other promotional activities -- out of respect for the investigation. D4vd's most recent post on Instagram says the album was dropping Friday.

