Crew at D4vd Hollywood Hills Rental House Throwing Out Bags, Boxes

The landlord of the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd was staying -- and where cops recently executed a search warrant -- is distancing himself from the singer amid the fallout over teen Celeste Rivas’ death.

TMZ has obtained pics showing a trash crew hauling a bunch of stuff out of the Hollywood Hills house D4vd had been staying in. Owner Malden Trifunovic tells us someone came by the property last week to take the remainder of his stuff.

Some items were left behind and he is now throwing that stuff out to get the house ready for the next renter.

You can see the crew tossing out a ton of bags of clothes and boxes -- basically scrubbing the place clean of anything tied to D4vd.

Setting aside all the media drama with D4vd, Malden’s clearly eager to get a tenant in there -- especially with that $20,000-a-month rent.