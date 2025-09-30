Cops Rush to D4vd's Texas Home for Swatting Call, Stunned Parents Come to Door

Play video content

Police body cam shows officers swarming D4vd’s Texas family home -- just days after Celeste Rivas' body was discovered in his Tesla -- responding to a report of gunfire.

The footage shows cops walking up to D4vd’s Hempstead home with guns drawn on September 18 ... after a 911 caller claimed they heard gunshots outside the home, a woman screaming and someone dead.

When officers knocked, it was the singer's parents who answered, looking stunned and very confused.

You can also hear in audio captured by the body cam ... D4vd’s mom telling cops there are 4 people who live in the house, and that her daughter and son are upstairs. D4vd has a younger brother and sister, so it seems D4vd was not there at the time ... or, if so, his parents didn't mention him.

D4vd's dad can be heard repeatedly saying someone is messing with us. His mom is then concerned someone might be on their property, and cops assure them they will check before leaving.

According to the report, officers stuck around for less than 20 minutes before bouncing. No incident report was filed by police, so it was clearly just a "swatting" prank.

As we've been reporting, D4vd -- real name David Burke -- is tied to the shocking discovery of Celeste's body earlier this month.

Her remains were found in his Tesla in L.A., and sources have told us D4vd's friends believed Celeste was 19. She'd been reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home in early 2024.

Authorities believe she may have been dead for weeks before her remains were found.

D4vd has gone radio silent ... canceling the rest of his U.S. shows on Sept. 19 and putting his deluxe album rollout, "Withered," on hold.