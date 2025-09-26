Celeste Rivas Seen on Security Cam in Lake Elsinore Before Disappearance

Play video content

Celeste Rivas ran away from home multiple times in 2024 ... but, it seems she didn't always disappear without a trace ... because security camera footage captured one time she left.

TMZ has obtained video from a liquor store just down the street from Celeste's family home ... taken just after 7 AM on March 19, 2024 in Lake Elsinore, CA ... in which a person in a black hoodie and white pants -- identified by her family as Rivas -- is striding down the street.

Another angle shows Rivas jogging around a corner ... alternating between a walk and a run before disappearing from frame.

Elie Naddaf -- owner of Dellago Spirits in Lake Elsinore -- told us Celeste's sister came to the liquor store March 19 and asked to review surveillance footage to see if Celeste had run away. The sister said the person in the video was Celeste.

Naddaf says he gave the footage to Rivas' family in hopes it would help them find her ... and this was the second time Celeste ran away from home. We know she ran away in January, 2024, and was returned home after police found her in Hollywood.

Celeste wasn't a wild girl by any means, Elie says ... and, he never heard about any trouble at home ... though law enforcement sources told us Rivas kept running away because of a "troubled home." Elie says he often saw Celeste come into his store to buy soda, chips and gum.

Police are still investigating Celeste's disappearance, and her connection to D4vd -- the singer who owned the car in which Celeste's body was found.

We obtained a photo which showed D4vd less than a mile from Rivas' home in Lake Elsinore.

