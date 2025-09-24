D4vd Was Making Big Money as Minor With Lucrative Record Deal

D4vd was making lots of money by the time he was finishing up high school ... because he was just 17 years old when he signed a record deal that started to line his pockets with a multi-million dollar advance.

TMZ did some digging and found D4vd's minors contract he signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records ... which was filed in court.

D4vd put pen to paper in September 2022, when he was 17, and the deal called for him to be paid at least a $3 million advance for an EP, an album, and various other deliverables.

Upon signing, D4vd was paid $500,000 ... and that was followed by a $250,000 payment and then the big one ... a $2,250,000 sum. The contract says the value could balloon to $6 million if things went well.

So it looks like D4vd was flush with cash a couple years ago when he was still a minor ... and that would seem to line up with him driving a Tesla and living in a $20,000 a month rental home in the Hollywood Hills.

Of course, the Tesla is where police say they found the body of missing teenage girl Celeste Rivas ... whose chopped up and decomposing remains were discovered earlier this month, a day before her 15th birthday.

Play video content TMZ.com

D4vd's car was abandoned and towed from an area near a swanky Hollywood Hills residence where he was living with his manager ... and cops ended up searching the place and looking for evidence related to her death.

Celeste's death investigation is still ongoing -- we've learned it appears she ran away from home a couple times in 2024 and was once found in Hollywood and returned to her family in Lake Elsinore -- and no news yet on a cause of death, and cops haven't yet said if they have a suspect.

Play video content TMZ.com