D4vd Home Had Security Cameras Outside, Owner Says Can't Enter or Exit Undetected

The Hollywood Hills rental home where singer D4vd was living has a security system with external cameras that capture everyone going in and out ... the owner tells TMZ.

Malden Trifunovic owns the home D4vd's manager was renting -- the place has been searched by cops as part of the Celeste Rivas death investigation -- and he says he had a security company install cameras outside the home years before Josh Marshall signed a lease in February 2024 for $20,000 a month.

The homeowner says the cameras are positioned at entry points, in the backyard and on the street ... and he believes people can not go in or out of the house without being recorded.

That's a key element because cops were looking into the possibility that Celeste was killed inside the home ... as we first told you, investigators searched the home for traces of blood.

Trifunovic says he doesn't have access to the security footage -- he doesn't want his tenants to think he is spying on them -- and when tenants move in, he gives them the info for the security company, and they create their own account to access the cameras.

The landlord says LAPD has not told him anything about the investigation or if cops obtained security footage ... but he doesn't see why police wouldn't get their hands on the video.

As we reported ... D4vd seemed to be living in the home and there appear to be several links between the singer and Celeste ... including matching tattoos, song lyrics and photos/videos showing them together.

Celeste's body was found chopped up and decomposing in D4vd's Tesla, which was abandoned near the home and towed before her corpse was discovered ... and we've already told you police are scouring the area where the car was parked, looking for video that would identify the driver and maybe crack the case.

