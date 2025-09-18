Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Singer D4vd Apparently Lived in House LAPD Homicide Searched

By TMZ Staff
Singer D4vd appears to be in the crosshairs of the LAPD in connection with the apparent murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, because we've learned he seemed to be living in the house homicide detectives searched late Wednesday.

Take a look at these photos D4vd posted back in February. He's slouched on a piano bench, singing in the kitchen with Benny Blanco.

He's also seen dancing with KATSEYE in the living room.

We have compared the interior photos with the photo of the house on a real estate site, and they match.

LAPD homicide detectives searched the house Wednesday and walked out with a computer and several evidence bags.

TMZ contacted LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division last week after speaking with Celeste's mom, who had evidence the unidentified body was that of her daughter. We provided the lead detective with her name and number. Days later, the body was identified as Celeste.

We also posted this photo of D4vd just 3/10 of a mile from Celeste's family home in Lake Elsinore, California... about 70 miles from downtown L.A.