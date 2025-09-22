D4vd TikTok Comment Accuses Singer of 'Messing With' 13-Year-Old

A head-turning comment accusing D4vd of "messing with" a young teen has been discovered under one of his February 2024 TikTok posts ... as police continue to investigate the death of teenager Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a Tesla registered to the singer's name.

Check out a comment left under D4vd's February 25, 2024 TikTok post -- it's a person who claims they're waiting for the LAPD to "get" the musician "for messing with a 13-year-old girl."

The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating Celeste's death -- and even searched the home D4vd has been renting for 12 hours last week -- but have not named him as a suspect in the case.

However, fans and internet sleuths have been raising red flags about all the alleged connections between Celeste and the "Romantic Homicide" singer -- and Celeste's mother even told us her daughter had been dating someone named David. D4vd's birth name is David Burke.

Celeste's dismembered and decomposed body was found in the vehicle in a Hollywood tow yard Sept. 8 -- one day after her 15th birthday. The car had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills near the house he was renting.

In February 2024, when this TikTok was posted, she would have been 13 years old. D4vd was coming up on his 19th birthday at the time.

D4vd has not spoken out about the death investigation ... though he has canceled his U.S. tour along with his scheduled concerts in Europe and the UK.