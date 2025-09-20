D4vd Cancels Europe/UK Tour Leg Amid Death Investigation

D4vd's European and UK tour dates have been axed amid the riveting death investigation connected to the butchered teenage corpse found in a Tesla registered to his name earlier this month.

While the tour dates on his official website are still posted, the pages linked to purchase tickets reveal the events have been canceled.

The event page for his Amsterdam show also includes a statement from the venue's management, reading ... "The d4vd concert at Paradiso is canceled due to unknown circumstances. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

The streamer-turned-artist was scheduled to kick off his European dates in Norway on October 1 and wrap up in Poland on November 4.

He heads to Australia on December 3 for 4 shows, and while there have been no cancelation announcements for the dates Down Under ... a loading error appears for 3 of the dates. Tickets are still available for purchase for his performance at the Sydney Opera House.

TMZ broke the news that D4vd's U.S. tour dates were canned on Friday. He had 2 more shows slated ... one in San Francisco Friday night and one on Saturday in Los Angeles.

We also revealed his music label was pausing the release of his "Withered" deluxe album out of respect of the ongoing investigation. The album was supposed to drop Friday.

As you know, authorities identified the body in the Tesla as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who has a known connection to D4vd -- with video and photo evidence.