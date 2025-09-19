D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch From Website Amid Death Investigation

D4vd has removed the bloody shirt merchandise from his website as police continue to investigate the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose butchered corpse was discovered in a Tesla registered in his name this month.

You can see the singer was selling white button-down shirts splattered with fake blood for $35 on his official site ... until sometime in the last 48 hours, when the apparel was removed.

The decision to pull the merch came around the same time his team axed the remaining leg of his U.S. tour ... which consisted of 2 dates in California.

TMZ also learned Thursday his music label was putting a hold on the deluxe version of his "Withered" album that was scheduled to drop Friday, and pausing all promotional activities relating to the "Romantic Homicide" artist.

As you know ... all eyes are on D4vd as investigators try to piece together the circumstances of Celeste's death.

The Riverside County Sheriff told TMZ the teen was reported missing on April 4, 2024 ... and she was found dead in the vehicle in a Hollywood tow yard on Sept. 8 this year -- one day after her birthday.

Celeste and D4vd were seen together on video, seemingly linking the pair in the past ... and her mother told TMZ she was dating someone named David.

Police searched the L.A. home D4vd was thought to have been staying in Wednesday, and TMZ learned they specifically scoured the house for traces of blood and other evidence.