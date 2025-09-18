Another Photo and Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas

Another photo has surfaced showing singer D4vd and Celeste Rivas, and this one has markers that they were an item.

The pic shows the 2 of them at a booth in some sort of venue. They're both wearing black and she seems to be looking at him lovingly.

It's interesting, there's a photo of D4vd and Billie Eilish that was shot back in October 2023, and he's wearing the same shirt as in the photo with Celeste.

Play video content

And there's this video which just surfaced ... where you see D4vd and Celeste together on a live stream, answering questions from fans. You hear Celeste telling D4vd to respond to a comment. The video was shot in January, 2024.

As we reported, LAPD's Robbery and Homicide Division confirmed Celeste's body was found last week in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

Cops served a search warrant late Wednesday on the house D4vd was staying at in the Hollywood Hills, and removed a computer along with several bags of evidence.

TMZ has found a number of links between D4vd and Celeste. Last week, we received a tip the victim might be Celeste ... we contacted her mother, who said her daughter had a boyfriend named David and Celeste had a "shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger. We contacted homicide detectives and passed the information along, and days later, the body was ID'd as Celeste.

Turns out D4vd also has a "Shhh..." tattoo on his right index finger.

We also turned up this photo of D4vd in Lake Elsinore, around 70 miles from downtown L.A., and just a 6-minute walk to Celeste's family house.