D4vd Case, LAPD Searches House Near Location of Abandoned Tesla

The case involving a chopped-up teen girl found in a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd is intensifying ... Los Angeles police searched a home in the affluent neighborhood where the car was abandoned.

According to ABC7 ... a swarm of officers spent several hours at a Hollywood Hills home Wednesday night and seized a computer, among other items, from the residence. For the moment, it is unclear whether the evidence is connected to D4vd's Tesla.

As TMZ reported, the decomposed and dismembered body of the girl found in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by D4vd has been identified as Celeste Rivas. The Tesla was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and was impounded two weeks ago ... an odor emanating from the vehicle in a Hollywood tow yard prompted the discovery of the body in the car on Sept. 8.

TMZ got a tip last week that Celeste was the victim, and we contacted her mother. The mother said Celeste had a boyfriend named David and she was suspicious because police had said the victim had a "Shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger. The mother said her daughter had that same tattoo. We then contacted LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division and gave them the mom's name and phone number.

TMZ discovered D4vd also has a "Shhh..." tattoo on his right index finger.

D4vd canceled his show in Seattle Wednesday night.