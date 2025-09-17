D4vd Sings About Celeste in Leaked Track

D4vd professes his love for someone named Celeste in one of his leaked songs ... and it's the same name as the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in his Tesla.

The track features some pretty interesting lyrics ... and there are two mentions of "Celeste."

D4vd sings ... "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes // I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed."

The never verse also features the name ... "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because."

When the song leaked in December 2023 it was titled "Celeste_Demo unfin."

The timing is interesting ... we talked to the mother of Celeste Rivas, whose chopped up and decomposing corpse was found in D4vd's impounded Tesla last week in a Hollywood tow yard, and she told us her daughter went missing in April 2024 and had a boyfriend named David.

There's no confirmation the Celeste in this D4vd song leak is Celeste Rivas ... but if it is, that would suggest they knew each other well before she was reported missing.

As we first told you ... a photo surfaced online Wednesday showing D4vd in Lake Elsinore ... a short walk from where Rivas was living with her family before disappearing.

Another image circulating on the internet appears to show D4vd with a girl who looks remarkably like Celeste. Authorities have not confirmed it's her in the image.

We also discovered D4vd has a "shhh..." tattoo on his right index finger ... similar to the one police and Celeste's mom said she had.