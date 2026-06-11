Rep. Ilhan Omar Torches Jerry Seinfeld Over 'Disturbing' Palestine Remarks

Play video content Video: Ilhan Omar Blasts Jerry Seinfeld Over Palestine Remarks TMZ.com

Rep. Ilhan Omar is blasting Jerry Seinfeld for saying Palestine "doesn't exist" ... calling his comments disgusting, disturbing, and downright dangerous.

Charlie got the Minnesota Congresswoman on Capitol Hill and asked her about Jerry's comments ... and she didn't hold back .... claiming he's using his massive platform to diminish an entire group of people while refusing to acknowledge the devastation Palestinians have endured.

Play video content Video: Jerry Seinfeld Says Palestine Doesn't Exist

Rep. Omar says Jerry's comments -- which came when a streamer asked him to say "Free Palestine" on his way out of Wednesday's NBA Finals game -- are deeply offensive ... arguing that language denying people their entire history carries serious consequences ... whether it comes from a celebrity or anyone else.

She also pointed to what she sees as a painful irony ... saying someone whose community suffered through the Holocaust should recognize the dangers of rhetoric that seeks to erase another group of people.