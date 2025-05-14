Jerry Seinfeld Confronted by Pro-Palestine Activist, Laughs in Their Face, on Video

Play video content Instagram / @palawda

Jerry Seinfeld's never been one to hide where he stands -- and he doubled down hard on his support for Israel by coldly mocking a pro-Palestine protester who confronted him.

Take a look at this clip obtained by TMZ -- the comedian, who is Jewish, was making his way to a waiting car when an activist shouted "Free Palestine" -- a heavily charged call for action ... and Jerry’s response? He laughed right in the protester’s face.

When the activist accused him of supporting the genocide of babies in Gaza, Jerry didn't skip a beat -- he carried on laughing, mockingly pointing at the woman -- who was off-camera -- and said, "Only you."

He kept the shade going -- throwing up a power sign, still laughing, before casually slipping into his car -- making it apparent he had zero sympathy for Gaza and no sign of solidarity with the people suffering there.

TBH, it just feels like another day, another heckler for Jerry -- he's been getting it from pro-Palestine supporters for a while now, and the guy's never backed down.

In fact, back in February, he flat-out said, "I don’t care about Palestine" and even turned an activist at one of his comedy shows into part of the bit.

