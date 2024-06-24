Jerry Seinfeld Again Roasts Pro-Palestine Protesters, 'Just Gave More Money to a Jew'

Play video content

Jerry Seinfeld once again got heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in Australia -- and he once again let 'em have it from the stage ... telling them they're going against their own cause.

The comedian was performing live in Melbourne Saturday -- and just like last week ... he got interrupted in the middle of his set by folks in the audience who shouted things like "Free Palestine" among other phrases meant to express solidarity with the people in Gaza.

As we've seen, Jerry hasn't taken too kindly to these outbursts -- and here, it was more of the same ... Jerry went off on the protesters, mercilessly mocking and dressing them out.

Take a look at the roast sesh JS put on ... it's pretty brutal. Jerry jokingly said "you're back" ... obviously a nod to his recent gig in Sydney, where he was also shouted at by pro-Palestine protesters, and just like then ... he went in on these folks and got some laughs.

Jerry says he and the protesters are in the same biz -- trying to get folks to see things from their POV -- but he notes ... time and place is important, and he makes a funny hypothetical comparison about him trying to interrupt a rugby match ... which wouldn't go well.

He then threw a haymaker ... saying the protesters who keep on infiltrating his shows are actually giving "more money to a Jew" ... which he figures is counterintuitive for them.

The crowd was kinda eating it up ... and it looks like Jerry held his own. Of course, this ain't the first time this has happened -- he's been vocally protested a lot these days, in a variety of venues.

