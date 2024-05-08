Jerry Seinfeld Says Howard Stern Lacks Comedic Chops, Podcasters Passed Him

Jerry Seinfeld acknowledges Howard Stern is the OG king of sitting around and recording conversations for air -- but says he just ain't all that funny in the age of modern podcasting.

The legendary standup went on David Space and Dana Carvey's podcast, 'Fly on the Wall,' and they were talking about how popular pods are these days -- especially among comedians ... several of whom have huge cult followings.

Play video content Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

That's where Jerry chimed in with a little for HS ... saying the guy certainly gets credit for inventing and spearheading that model with his radio format back in the day -- but noting, he's been left in the dust by all the competition of today ... that's Jerry's POV anyway.

He also says Stern doesn't quite have the comedy chops that a lot of comics do who are into podcasting now -- which is why he thinks comedians are putting out a better product.

Jerry says Howard is interesting and a good interviewer -- but he doesn't think what he's offering these days measures up to pods like 'FOTW' ... and he even goes so far as to say HS has been "outflanked" by all the talent that's flooded the radio/podcast space.

It's a little bit of a spicy hot take from Jerry ... and he's had quite a few of those lately -- including slamming the "extreme left" for killing sitcoms and funny television.