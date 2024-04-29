Jerry Seinfeld Goes After 'Extreme Left' Over Comedy Ahead of 70th Birthday

Play video content The New Yorker Radio Hour

Jerry Seinfeld reflected on the state of comedy ahead of his 70th birthday -- and he thinks modern-day showbiz has lost its sense of humor ... all 'cause of politically correct culture.

The legendary comedian was talking on the New Yorker's Radio Hour this past week, and he talked about where comedy in general stands today ... in his opinion, it's not great -- and it all has to do with the "extreme left," which he believes has ruined TV shows and sitcoms.

JS says people need comedy, and yet ... they're not getting their daily dose in the 21st century -- especially in 2024 -- when they turn on their televisions to wind down at night.

While reminiscing on the days of old, Jerry says people used to be able to come home and depend on something funny being on TV -- whether it was 'Cheers,' 'M.A.S.H.,' or whatever else ... and they could bank on a laugh. Nowadays, however, Jerry says that's totally absent.

He blames woke-ism, as it were, and "PC crap" for this ... which he says has torpedoed creativity, and made everyone worried about jokes offending certain groups. He also says scripts are getting reviewed by so many different parties now, it waters everything down.

"Be cranky. Be loud and be funny. And complain and suffer,” Jerry Seinfeld said in 2020. He says he fits right in with the New York City culture. Today, Seinfeld celebrates his 70th birthday. https://t.co/l1pp58tHVW pic.twitter.com/zLWlyypJxM — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 29, 2024 @60Minutes

Goes without saying ... Jerry had one of the biggest comedy shows in history in "Seinfeld," so his take certainly carries weight. Some, however, are a little shocked to hear Jerry say this.

While he might be dismayed with where comedy is going, he's still got love for NYC.

Despite all the changes going on in the world, Jerry says the city remains the same as he remembers it -- full of cranky people who are real, and who like to complain and suffer. As the world changes into something he doesn't seem to recognize, New York stays the same.