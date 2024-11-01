Jerry Seinfeld Blasts Kids' Former School for Letting Students Take Day After Election Off

Jerry Seinfeld's taking his kids' former school to task ... ripping into the place of learning for offering "distressed" students the day after the election off -- basically saying the school's making kids too soft.

The legendary comedian spoke to The New York Times -- which obtained an email from Ethical Culture Fieldston School telling parents about the proposal -- saying he pulled his son out of the school back in the day 'cause of stunts like this.

Jerry says his kids didn't like the school because of all the coddling ... and, Jerry asks "What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?"

According to NYT, the email says administrators at the school want to create a safe environment for students ... and, they feel the day off will benefit the student body.

No homework will be assigned Wednesday -- or whatever day after the election results are officially announced in case the count takes longer than one day -- and all excused absences will be overlooked.

The school costs just north of $65K a year ... so, no wonder Jerry's up in arms about Ethical Cultural Fieldston basically punting on a day of school.

Worth noting ... the Seinfelds clearly changed their opinions on the school -- 'cause his wife Jessica previously posted a glowing tribute to the school back in 2021 after their son Julian graduated from the school.

Seinfeld says he pulled his son out of the school ... seemingly referring to his 19-year-old Shepherd.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jerry's railed against the "extreme left" back in April for taking the fun out of modern showbiz ... essentially railing against PC culture. He's also talked about wanting masculine men to make a return to the world -- so, he's clearly not for any sort of coddling in school or otherwise. He did later say he regretted commenting on the "extreme left" ruining comedy, saying "It's not true."