Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Jerry Seinfeld's P.C. Stance A 'Red Flag'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus disagrees with her former costar Jerry Seinfeld on comedy turning too politically correct -- saying that stance usually set off alarm bells for her.

The actress sat down for an interview with the New York Times published Saturday where they asked her about remarks her longtime pal Jerry Seinfeld made ... when he called out the "extreme left" for ruining comedic television.

JLD says she's not in line with Seinfeld one bit ... saying certain comedies and dramas from years ago just don't work under modern scrutiny anymore -- and, being sensitive to that changing taste isn't a problem.

Louis-Dreyfus adds, "When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it."

Worth noting ... Julia doesn't namedrop Jerry here -- but the interviewer mentioned Seinfeld in the question, so it's a pretty direct contradiction with what Seinfeld said in April.

Julia expanded on her thoughts in a different part of the interview -- conducted 11 days after her initial comments -- expanding more on how people's viewpoints have changed which has led to more sensitivity towards the feelings of others.

BTW ... Julia's a pretty hardcore Democrat -- even hosting the DNC for an event a few years ago, so it makes sense she's not upset with all P.C. attitudes toward comedy.