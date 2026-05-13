Rep. Ilhan Omar Thinks There's 'a Lot of' Weed Smokers in Congress

Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks her fellow members of Congress like to get a quorum together in the form of a smoke sesh, because she believes there are plenty of stoners roaming the halls of the Capitol.

Our TMZ DC team chatted with the Congresswoman from Minnesota about the Department of Justice's recent decision to reclassify weed from a Schedule I substance -- the same category as heroin -- down to a Schedule III, which makes it far easier for researchers to receive funding to study it.

It's still not legal for recreational use at the federal level, so don't expect to see FBI or FEMA agents sparking up after a long day ... but, Rep. Omar says she wants to get it to a place where it's completely legal nationwide.

She also told us something that's pretty mind-blowing on a political level.

Everyone knows Omar and President Trump have been sworn enemies for years, but she's actually giving him snaps -- and on camera, at that -- for signing off on making changing the cannabis classification.

However, she says members of Congress need to keep engaging him in the discussion until weed's as legal as liquor, federally.

Of course, recreational cannabis is available to use for adults in 24 states and, notably, D.C. ... so, we had to ask if she thinks anyone in Congress lights up.

Watch the full interview ... after dancing around the question a bit, Omar grins and gives us some tea about U.S. Reps who'd vote "Yea" on a toke.