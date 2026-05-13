Alex Murdaugh Murder Convictions Tossed by Court, New Trial Ordered

Alex Murdaugh just caught a massive break behind bars ... with South Carolina's high court tossing out his murder convictions, and ordering a new trial.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Murdaugh’s 2023 convictions for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, can’t stand because the jury process was compromised.

At the center of the decision is former court clerk Becky Hill ... who was accused of making anti-Murdaugh comments to jurors and influencing deliberations during the nationally televised trial. The court said the misconduct was serious enough to blow up the verdict entirely.

Murdaugh had been sentenced to life in prison after prosecutors argued he murdered his wife and son at the family’s South Carolina hunting estate in 2021 ... allegedly hoping the shocking killings would distract from the financial crimes and scandals closing in around him.

Play video content 3/3/23 Video: Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life For Double Murder of Son and Wife

One of the biggest moments at trial was a cellphone video placing Murdaugh near the kennels shortly before the murders ... a key piece of evidence prosecutors leaned on heavily. Still, the appeals court said the integrity of the jury had been tainted -- meaning the guilty verdicts had to go.

Murdaugh is not being released from prison, though. Even with the murder convictions overturned, he’s still serving lengthy sentences tied to the massive financial fraud schemes he admitted to carrying out for years.