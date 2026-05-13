Trump Gets Ostentatious Welcome in China, Elon Musk Lurks in Background, on Video

Play video content Video: Trump Gets Red Carpet Treatment in China While Elon Musk Hangs Back Fox News

President Donald Trump has officially landed in China ... and his welcome looked like a celebration for the opening of the Olympics.

Check out the video -- Trump and his entourage got the literal red carpet treatment ... there was a gaggle of military officers present as a brass band played, and a gigantic crowd of kids waved Chinese and American flags in unison. Trump was gifted a bouquet of flowers as he descended the Air Force One stairs.

Among those traveling with DT is Eric Trump and Lara Trump ... and Elon Musk is seen lurking behind them all as they disembarked the presidential plane.

Trump and crew are in Beijing for a highly anticipated presidential summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping ... where they are expected to discuss tariffs, A.I., and the Iran War.