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Trump Gets Ostentatious Welcome in China, Elon Musk Lurks in Background, on Video

Trump Visits China Red Carpet Roll-Out in Extravagant Welcome ... Elon Musk Lurks in the Background

By TMZ Staff
Published
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GRANDIOSE GREETING
Video: Trump Gets Red Carpet Treatment in China While Elon Musk Hangs Back
Fox News

President Donald Trump has officially landed in China ... and his welcome looked like a celebration for the opening of the Olympics.

Check out the video -- Trump and his entourage got the literal red carpet treatment ... there was a gaggle of military officers present as a brass band played, and a gigantic crowd of kids waved Chinese and American flags in unison. Trump was gifted a bouquet of flowers as he descended the Air Force One stairs.

sub donald trump elon musk getty
Getty

Among those traveling with DT is Eric Trump and Lara Trump ... and Elon Musk is seen lurking behind them all as they disembarked the presidential plane.

Elon Musk And Donald Trump Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Elon Musk And Trump Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump and crew are in Beijing for a highly anticipated presidential summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping ... where they are expected to discuss tariffs, A.I., and the Iran War.

Hopefully, the high-stakes discussions go as well for the president as that ostentatious greeting went.