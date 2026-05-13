Ray J Presses N3on About Allegedly Ghosting Him, Befriending Kardashians

Play video content Video: Ray J Grills N3on Over Alleged Ghosting & Kardashian Connections

Ray J ain't happy N3on is allegedly buddy-buddy with the Kardashians ... after he says the streamer ghosted him for months.

The rapper and content creator appeared on a stream together Tuesday, and you can see Ray J didn't hold nothin' back when blasting N3on for allegedly going silent on him while choosing to befriend the Kardashians.

Check out the video ... N3on seems confused ... agreeing he hasn't spoken to Ray for months, but denying he's pals with Kim Kardashian -- Ray J's ex -- and her family. Ray J points out N3on's close with Alabama Barker ... which makes him friends with the famous family.

As you know, Alabama is the daughter of Travis Barker, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian. So, she is family with the Kardashians ... but certainly isn't in their core lineup of sisters. This connection is enough to make Ray J irritated, regardless.

It's unclear where Ray J and N3on stand at this point ... though Ray seemed to turn his mood towards the end of the clip.

Ray J and Kim were a hot couple between 2003 and 2006, but they split before their infamous sex tape leaked in 2007. They're currently in the middle of a bitter legal battle -- Kim and Kris Jenner sued Ray J in October 2025 for defamation after he suggested they were the subjects of a federal racketeering investigation.

Play video content Video: Ray J Says Racketeering Charge Makes More Sense For Kardashians Than Diddy Tubi

The suit specifically mentioned TMZ's Tubi doc, "United States vs. Sean Combs," where Ray said RICO charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate. He says, "If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

Ray J filed a cross-complaint saying Kim violated an agreement they had that barred any party from talking about their sex tape when she brought it up during a 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," in which she accused him of sexual assault, distributing revenge porn and attempting extortion. He threatened legal action at the time, and Kim paid him $6 million.