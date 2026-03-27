Kim Kardashian & Ray J: Read The Secret $6 Million Sex Tape Settlement

Kim Kardashian and Ray J hashed out a secret settlement in 2023 that prohibited either from dishing about their infamous sex tape -- and TMZ obtained a copy of the agreement.

Kim and Kris submitted the deal executed by the mother-daughter duo, along with Ray J and his mother, Sonja Norwood, in April 2023.

The deal was titled “Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual General Release.”

“The parties have agreed to enter this agreement addressing all past, current, or future claims, disputes, causes of action, defenses, and alleged losses, including without limitation, all claims and defenses arising out of or concerning the subject matter of the sex tape.”

The deal states Ray agreed not to hold Hulu or Disney responsible for any claims -- "The Kardashians" airs on Hulu.

A provision in the deal stated that the parties agreed not to "disparage or impugn the character, reputation, integrity, honesty, business or business practices” of each other.

The contract was filed as part of the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Kim and Kris against Ray J over public claims he made that they were being investigated by the Feds. Kim and Kris claim it’s all made up.

Ray J countersued, claiming Kim and Kris have “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape that Kardashian filmed with her former boyfriend [Ray J] was leaked against her will.”

He claimed Kim and Kris approached him in 2023 to sign an agreement barring any party from speaking about the sex tape. He said he was paid $6 million as part of the deal and that the deal included financial penalties if either party broke it.