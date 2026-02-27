Ray J Says He Didn't Ruin Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Goal, She Can't Even Pass the Bar

Ray J ripped into Kim Kardashian after she accused him of making false statements about her that could put her dream of becoming a lawyer in jeopardy ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, Ray J scoffed at Kim’s suggestion that his comments about her and her mother Kris Jenner being investigated by the feds could derail her getting her law license.

Ray J said ... “For this ever to be an issue, Kardashian must first pass the bar exam, something she admittedly has not yet done.”

He continued ... “Regardless, it is unclear why vague, third-party allegations from [an interview] and a Twitch stream could ever ‘jeopardize’ her legal career. It would be the underlying wrongful conduct, none of which [Kim and Kris have] denied.”

Ray J said the lawsuit brought by Kim and Kris is nonsense. He points out while they deny any knowledge of a federal investigation, neither denied committing racketeering in their court declarations.

In previous court docs, Kim explained ... “It is my understanding that, before becoming an attorney, the California State Bar evaluates moral character through a comprehensive background investigation, including investigation of allegations of criminal misconduct or dishonesty.”

The reality mogul added, “I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously.”

Kris said in her recent declaration, “To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is a horrific lie.”

As TMZ first reported, Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation in October. He responded by filing a countersuit claiming they violated a settlement agreement barring any party from talking about the sex tape. He demanded the lawsuit against him be thrown out. Both cases are ongoing.