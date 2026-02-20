Kim Kardashian Fears Ray J's Accusations Will Torpedo Dream of Becoming Lawyer

Kim Kardashian says she's worried her ex making false public comments about her being a criminal racketeer could jeopardize her dreams of passing the bar and becoming an attorney ... according to new legal docs.

You'll recall ... Ray J publicly stated "racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate” in May last year, and went on to say ... “If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

A few months later, Ray J went on a livestream and said, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and “the feds is coming” ... adding that it was "worse than Diddy."

Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation over the comments and, in a newly filed declaration, says ... “When [Ray J] made these allegations about me and my mother, he had absolutely no basis to make them.”

The reality TV mogul said she's never been charged, indicted or accused of committing a crime -- including any sort of RICO violation. She adds ... “I have never been contacted by a government authority or agency, or a civil litigant, in connection with any alleged or potential criminal activity.”

Kim -- who described her romance with Ray J as “short lived,” occurring two decades ago -- also told the court she was worried about her children and friends reading the lies spread by Ray J ... saying, “I had to have tough conversations with my kids about the lies [Ray J] has repeatedly told about me and my family.”

And then she had this to say about how the whole episode might impact her ability to become a lawyer -- “I feared that [Ray J’s] accusations would put my dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy.” Further ... “It is my understanding that, before becoming an attorney, the California State Bar evaluates moral character through a comprehensive background investigation, including investigation allegations of criminal misconduct or dishonesty.”

Kim continued ... “I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously.”

Kim thinks Ray J has been building a brand out of “trying to tear me down.”

As TMZ previously reported ... after Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation, he filed a countersuit claiming the duo breached a settlement agreement with him by spilling about the sex tape on their Hulu reality show.