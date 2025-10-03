Ray J Responds to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Defamation Suit

Play video content Twitch/rayj

Ray J has responded to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's defamation lawsuit ... and his rebuttal is as stunning as it is brazen.

TMZ broke the news ... Kim and Kris were fed up with Ray J claiming they're the subject of a federal criminal racketeering investigation ... and slapped him with a suit for defamation.

On a recent livestream, Ray went through the lawsuit ... and said they were trying to make him a "slave" ... and prior millions they allegedly paid him as hush money went unmentioned in the paperwork.

Ray J once again claimed he was pressured by the family -- namely Kris -- to "do dirty things," which allegedly included filming multiple sex tapes with Kim.

At one point ... Ray J says the duo is "trying to kill the Black community" and "people deserve to know" his allegations.

Ray J also alluded he has more allegations to hurl ... but said that particular moment was not the time to get into it.

As we reported ... Kim and Kris say the Ray J RICO allegation about them is just the latest in a decades-long campaign he's been waging. Their lawsuit, filed by Alex Spiro, says Ray is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

Their lawsuit specifically mentions TMZ's Tubi doc, "United States vs. Sean Combs," where Ray said RICO charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate. He says, "If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it." They say that first mention was "designed to plant the seed."