IShowSpeed and YG Dine at Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger on Melrose

Before IShowSpeed rubbed shoulders with Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber at his gala, his "Speed Does America" tour made a pit stop for refueling empty stomachs ... and ended up at Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger joint.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of YG connecting with IShowSpeed as his official "Hollywood" tour guide on Tuesday afternoon, and they hopped in an old-school whip -- complete with hydraulics.

News of the tour caused a full-blown traffic jam on Melrose ... tons of fans rushed to the scene ... massive hysteria!!!

The synergy was real ... YG and Shoreline Mafia's "Hollywood" hit used Marathon Burger as a backdrop for the music video and the Bompton rapper made sure the super-streamer sampled the goods ... they both snagged signature MB combos.

Hip Hop stars ranging from Clipse to Lola Brooke have yummed Marathon Burger's praises and IShowSpeed appeared to be no different.