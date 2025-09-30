IShowSpeed Wins Impromptu Race In L.A., Draws Huge Crowd

Play video content TMZSports.com

He isn't called IShowSpeed for nothin' -- the streaming superstar put his wheels on full display right in the heart of Los Angeles on Tuesday ... drawing a massive crowd to the spectacle in the process.

The social media sensation is capping off his "Speed Does America" tour in the City of Angels this week ... and after roaming around Hollywood Blvd. for some time, a dude in a yellow bodysuit challenged him to a sprint.

It didn't go well for the guy ... as Speed got several strides ahead of his opponent right off the bat.

There was quite the audience for the contest ... which is pretty standard for the streamer at this point in his career, as he boasts about a gazillion followers and subscribers.

Speed has had plenty of viral moments as he made his way around the U.S.A. -- as we previously reported, he kicked things off with a cameo from Tom Brady!!

We actually caught up with the guy who lost to Speed on Tuesday ... and he was pretty bummed he now has to get a haircut to go along with the L -- as there were high stakes involved in the race.