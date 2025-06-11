IShowSpeed Beats Ashton Hall In Foot Race ... Four Times!!!

Play video content YouTube/@IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed just showed his speed ... beating viral morning routine guy Ashton Hall in a foot race not once, but FOUR times!!

The two internet sensations linked up for the showdown on Wednesday afternoon ... hitting a park near Speed's streaming set to decide once and for all who had the quickest feet.

The guys kicked off their shoes and marked off a roughly 50-yard straightaway on some grass to get their first runs in ... and Speed won both handily.

After Ashton demanded a rematch on some nearby pavement -- they, again, outlined a track and Speed appeared to win once more.

29-year-old Hall was adamant he won, though, so the duo set it up one more time. And, as he had done in the previous races, 20-year-old Speed finished first again.

Speed talked all kinds of trash before and after each race -- including the final W, when he straight up told Hall to "delete your Instagram."

A stream of their competition was broadcast on YouTube -- and at times, some 300,000 people tuned in to watch it all go down.

Play video content Instagram/ @ashtonhallofficial