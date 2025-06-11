IShowSpeed Beats Ashton Hall In Foot Race Four Times
IShowSpeed Beats Ashton Hall In Foot Race ... Four Times!!!
IShowSpeed just showed his speed ... beating viral morning routine guy Ashton Hall in a foot race not once, but FOUR times!!
The two internet sensations linked up for the showdown on Wednesday afternoon ... hitting a park near Speed's streaming set to decide once and for all who had the quickest feet.
The guys kicked off their shoes and marked off a roughly 50-yard straightaway on some grass to get their first runs in ... and Speed won both handily.
After Ashton demanded a rematch on some nearby pavement -- they, again, outlined a track and Speed appeared to win once more.
29-year-old Hall was adamant he won, though, so the duo set it up one more time. And, as he had done in the previous races, 20-year-old Speed finished first again.
Speed talked all kinds of trash before and after each race -- including the final W, when he straight up told Hall to "delete your Instagram."
A stream of their competition was broadcast on YouTube -- and at times, some 300,000 people tuned in to watch it all go down.
Tough L for Hall, a former football player ... maybe now it's time to mix in a few more 40-yard dashes with the banana peels and Saratoga water ice baths???