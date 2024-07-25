IShowSpeed Jumps Over Lamborghini In Insane Stunt, Swears It's Legit

Play video content

IShowSpeed is more like IShowSpring now ... 'cause the internet superstar showed off his INSANE hops in a video on Thursday -- jumping over a speeding Lamborghini!!

Speed shared several angles of the stunt with his 21+ million Instagram followers ... but because the feat was so impressive, many immediately deemed it to be heavily edited.

In the clip -- which is sure to go viral -- Speed's dad cruises down an empty street in a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lambo. But as soon as the car is about to run into the 19-year-old, he jumps as high as he can. The 14-foot ride then just barely passes beneath him.

Keep in mind ... the streamer is only 5-foot-9.

Speed actually ended up doing the stunt THREE times ... 'cause he realized it would be met with disbelief.

"WOOOOO!" Speed yelled after doing Ronaldo's signature siu celebration. "First person in the world!"

The stunt is similar to Kobe Bryant's iconic Aston Martin car jump ... only the Black Mamba's video wasn't real.