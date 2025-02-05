IShowSpeed Says He's Done With WWE After Royal Rumble Appearance

Play video content

To fans hoping to catch IShowSpeed inside a WWE ring again following his viral Royal Rumble appearance, sorry to let you down -- the super popular streamer said he's done with wrestling after getting his ass kicked last weekend!

Speed made the revelation while playing Fortnite on a live stream with his good friend Kai Cenat ... who said he was hoping to see Speed vs Logan Paul.

The 20-year-old quickly shut it down, saying he's not returning to WWE after eating a wicked spear from the company's current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

"I broke my damn neck," he said. "And I messed my ribcage up. I couldn't walk for two days. I couldn't walk for two damn days."

Whether Speed's being serious or not is up for interpretation (though Bron's spear looked brutal!) ... the WWE likely hopes it's not the last time he enters the ring.

The company announced the clip of Speed in the Royal Rumble was the most viewed social post from the annual event of all time -- generating 300 million views in less than 24 hours.

It wasn't the first time we saw Speed involved in a WWE match. He made a surprise appearance at last year's WrestleMania, where he took an RKO from Randy Orton.