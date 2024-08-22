Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed Finally Beat Minecraft Hardcore After 105 Hours

The impossible has happened -- Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have finally beat Minecraft Hardcore ... and it only took the duo a little over 105 hours to do it!!!

The widely popular Twitch streamers slayed the Ender Dragon around 2 AM on Thursday ... bringing an end to their marathon of a stream -- which included 42 in-game deaths that forced them to restart from the beginning each time. After the accomplishment, the two couldn't hide their emotions ... and for once, Speed was speechless.

For those not in the loop ... the two were playing a mode in Minecraft that features no respawns in the game. Each time Cenat and Speed died in the world ... the two needed to launch an entirely new game.

To make things even more entertaining .... the two were living together for this experience. Things grew heated at one point, with Kai and Speed getting into a scuffle over the whole situation.

After slaying the Ender Dragon, the two celebrated by hitting the streets of NYC -- getting some much-deserved fresh air after being locked up for five days!!

While we don't know any official celebration plans for the two ... the first thing is probably catching up on some much-needed rest -- and probably a break from video games for a little bit.