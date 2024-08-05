Kai Cenat Petitioned To Interview Kamala Harris After Donald Trump's Adin Ross Stream

Kai Cenat's services are being requested to help endorse Kamala Harris for President after Adin Ross went all out for Donald Trump ... and even gave him a Tesla Cybertruck!!!

On Monday, Adin gave a chunk of his Gen-Z audience a taste of political fodder when he hosted Trump to dish on -- and diss -- Joe Biden and Kamala, the American crime rate ... even "relatable" topics like Young Thug's current RICO trial.

Now Kamala Harris has no choice but do a stream with Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/8cPePgb1NI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 5, 2024 @kirawontmiss

It didn't take long for Kai's name to become a trending topic across social media SIMPLY for being Adin's counterpart, but Kamala supporters think he needs to step in and provide balance to the Force!!!

Kai's platform undoubtedly reflects the new landscape of late-night variety entertainment and the opportunities for Kamala to go viral and promote her campaign messaging are infinite ... remember when G Herbo pushed his luck with the childbirth simulator??? 🤣

Play video content Youtube / Kai Cenat Live

Politics are new territory for Gen-Zers and Kai is currently knee-deep in campaigning for PC developers to adopt the PlayStation title "Bloodborne" to its ranks ... not exactly an analysis of the GDP.

Kai Cenat wants to push for a Bloodborne Remaster/PC Port



"I definitely have the power to bring attention onto a topic within the Souls community... I'll try to push the narrative for something to happen"pic.twitter.com/sD8wkfOZpD — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 4, 2024 @Dexerto