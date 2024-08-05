Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kai Cenat Petitioned To Interview Kamala Harris After Donald Trump's Adin Ross Stream

Kai Cenat Fans Demand 'Sleepover' Stream With Kamala To Counter Adin's MAGA-Fest!!!

donald trump kamala harris adin ross kaai cenet
Getty Composite

Kai Cenat's services are being requested to help endorse Kamala Harris for President after Adin Ross went all out for Donald Trump ... and even gave him a Tesla Cybertruck!!!

On Monday, Adin gave a chunk of his Gen-Z audience a taste of political fodder when he hosted Trump to dish on -- and diss -- Joe Biden and Kamala, the American crime rate ... even "relatable" topics like Young Thug's current RICO trial.

It didn't take long for Kai's name to become a trending topic across social media SIMPLY for being Adin's counterpart, but Kamala supporters think he needs to step in and provide balance to the Force!!!

kai cenat kamala harris donald trump and adin ross

Kai's platform undoubtedly reflects the new landscape of late-night variety entertainment and the opportunities for Kamala to go viral and promote her campaign messaging are infinite ... remember when G Herbo pushed his luck with the childbirth simulator??? 🤣

PAIN & GAIN
Youtube / Kai Cenat Live

Politics are new territory for Gen-Zers and Kai is currently knee-deep in campaigning for PC developers to adopt the PlayStation title "Bloodborne" to its ranks ... not exactly an analysis of the GDP.

But, as you know, anything can happen on Beyoncé's internet!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later