Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Goes Ballistic After Losing In College Football 25

Play video content

After what felt like an eternity, EA Sports College Football 25 finally went live on Monday ... but one gamer is probably wishing it hadn't -- 'cause Kai Cenat absolutely lost his marbles after getting wrecked in a matchup.

Kai -- who boasts 12.2 million followers on Twitch -- was one of the many players who rushed to check out the new product ... and the cameras were rolling as he and his friend, Ray, decided to play as University of Georgia and the University of Colorado.

Unfortunately for the two-time streamer of the year, things didn't end up in his favor. While it was a close affair through three quarters -- Kai was down just a touchdown -- Ray extended his lead to 30 by the final whistle.

During the contest, Kai threw a bad interception ... but instead of counting to 10, he went ballistic.

Kai took his anger out on every controller in sight ... and then kicked his desk, knocking over his camera in the process.

While the L probably stings ... it's another viral moment for the popular streamer. Since he started creating content back in 2018, the 22-year-old has soared in popularity. Earlier this year, he formed a partnership with Nike ... making him the first streamer to join the Swoosh family. More recently, he invited Kevin Hart into his world.