G Herbo Screams in Agony Using Birth Simulator On Highest Setting

G Herbo got a taste of what it took to bring his 3 kids into the world by messing around with a birth simulator and taking things to the max ... his internal organs be damned!!!

The Chicago rap star was the latest guest on Kai Cenat's live stream and was eager to flex his toughness until he felt the power of the initial setting rupturing his insides.

Herbo first described the feeling as "tingly" as he attempted to use his past labor room experience to guide him through the pain. That didn't really work out for him.

He also took a couple of shots of alcohol as a cheat code, but still managed to successfully get through setting 10 on the simulator. Not exactly the equivalent of a woman having an hours-long labor before birth, but Herbo made sure to give a shout-out to all the mothers who push out babies for real.

He's an extremely active father, but we're sure this experience will make him think differently about making some more!!!