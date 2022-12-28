G Herbo's 'Superstar' Challenge Doesn't Amuse Usher

Tries to Sing Like Usher ...

Play video content Instagram / @nolimitherbo

G Herbo recorded himself hitting the high notes from Usher's famed "Superstar" challenge Tuesday night — and it elicited a cryptic jab from the R&B star himself.

Herb kicked things off by light-heartedly posting to Instagram that he could sing better than Usher on his "worst day."

Clearly, Usher wasn't amused 'cuz he responded with a 🧢 emoji, which means "You're lying." Of course, the legendary crooner has good reason to be a little irritable ... he recently paid homage to his grandmother, who died earlier in the week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Herb captured himself on a separate IG vid squaring off against his "No Regrets" collaborator YK Dee in a B-Boy dance … the Chicago rapper was sipping a clear liquid -- or some liquid courage as they say -- with every pop lock and two-step.

Play video content Instagram / @nolimitherbo

Herb's fans, including Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, were eating up his brand of humor, commenting with laughing emojis.