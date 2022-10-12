G Herbo Urges Mental Health Accountability, Praises Ye's Genius

Play video content TMZ.com

G Herbo is feeling great these days … partly due to the release of his new album, but also because he keeps his mental health in good standing!!!

We recently caught the Chicago rapper out in NYC, promoting his new 'Survivor’s Remorse' projects, which are layered with references to mental health.

Herbo tells us everyone needs to be responsible for their own well being, and that includes seeking treatment when necessary.

The guy's fully aware he has a spotlight, and says he knows showing vulnerability could help fans who might be going through a rough time. Like his album title suggests, Herbo is living proof of recovery ... using therapy to help himself out of depression, and heavy drinking after the 2021 murder of a loved one.

We also got Herbo’s perspective, as a fellow Chicago rapper, on Kanye West’s recent string of outbursts -- which have pissed off Black and Jewish people ... and the folks running Twitter and Instagram.

You can hear Herbo’s crew attempt to sway him from answering the Kanye question ... but Herb made sure to note Ye's genius above all.