Usher Says He's R&B King, No Artist Can Handle His Verzuz Smoke

NO Artist Can Take Me on Verzuz ...

Usher is shutting down any thoughts of him getting in a Verzuz battle ... all because he says his discography is too massive to whittle it down to just 20 songs!!!

The superstar singer was a recent guest on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, where he basically said the best Verzuz matchup would feature him standing on stage battling against himself!!!

Ironically, Usher already did something like that with his 2010 album "Raymond v. Raymond" ... but he's now doubling down on his grandeur, daring any artist to take on his greatest hits.

The air of confidence obviously carried over from Usher's interview last week where he owned the R&B crown, denying the genre was ever dead like Diddy claimed.

Any potential Usher challengers will have to wait. As we've reported, Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, along with Sony Music, are suing Triller -- but Diddy and Jermaine Dupri are still planning to go head-to-head soon.