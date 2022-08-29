Babyface Says Teddy Riley Verzuz Gained Him 700K Followers Overnight

R&B's senior statesman Babyface has sold millions of records with Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and on his own … but he’s crediting Verzuz for taking his career to the next level in the social media era.

Babyface was a guest on “Million Dollarz Of Game” where he revealed to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo that his upcoming album came about due to the overwhelming popularity he received 2 years ago, following his Verzuz matchup with Teddy Riley.

Aside from being recognized by younger fans who previously were unaware of his music, Babyface says his Instagram following grew tremendously ... from $300K to 1M after just a couple of hours online!!!

If you’ll remember … Babyface got a couple of cracks at his Verzuz -- after they had to reschedule due to Teddy’s hilarious sound issues.

The name of the album is called "Girl’s Night’s Out" and features some of today’s generational leaders in R&B: Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Doechii and more.

We guess they don’t call him Babyface just for looking young!!!