Babyface Dishing 'Waiting to Exhale' Secrets for Mother's Day Live Stream

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Babyface is ready to reminisce about some of his greatest hits ... triumphantly returning to IG live to reveal stories from "Waiting to Exhale" especially for Mother's Day.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic film, and the singer and mega-producer is gonna celebrate the hit-filled soundtrack ... which he produced. It was a huge female empowerment film, which is why Babyface is honoring it on Sunday. Shout out to Moms!!!

The 11-time Grammy Award winner joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" to talk about his return appearance on Instagram Live. As you know, his Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley damn near broke IG, and Face told us that's when fans started clamoring for an 'Exhale' party.

The Sunday show starts at 8 PM Eastern, and aside from a few special guests from the movie -- Babyface will also drop his first song in 5 years, "When I Get To Heaven," an ode to his late mother.

Babyface has been thinking about life and death recently ... telling us he got super scared during his bout with COVID-19, and even contemplated writing a will.