Babyface and Wife Nicole Calling it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage

Singer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the two tell TMZ, "“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

The two got married back in 2014 and share one daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

It's unclear what led to the split. Babyface was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005 ... and they share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

Babyface and Nicole's 2014 wedding ceremony reportedly included guests like Oprah, the two got hitched after dating for 7 years. The singer was 55 at the time they got hitched, Nicole was 41.