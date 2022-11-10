G Herbo Partners with Chicago Food Bank to Feed 500 Families

G Herbo and his Swervin' Through Stress foundation is partnering with Dion's Chicago Dream to tackle the city's food insecurity crisis, as an estimated 500,000 citizens are living in a food desert ... desperate for essential nutrition.

Sources in G Herbo's camp tell TMZ Hip Hop the "Survivor's Remorse" rapper will provide the org with a monthly financial contribution, in addition to using his celebrity to raise awareness for the cause.

Their goal is to raise $500K to clear out the extensive wait list ... which has grown to 450 Chicago families.

Dion is a Navy vet who's experienced homelessness and Herbo's a vet of the unforgiving Chicago streets. We're told they've bonded over their shared desire to end their community's struggles.

Herbo earned his ambassador stripes ... taking to the streets with Dion and surprising a Chicago resident who couldn't believe a local hero was delivering fresh food to his doorstep.