Kodak Black Saves 28 South Florida Families From Eviction

Kodak Black is doing good in his hood -- well before the holidays hit -- paying off the remaining rent balance for dozens of South Florida households facing eviction.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... many South Florida rental home prices have skyrocketed by as much as 31.5 percent -- way higher than the typical 3 to 5 percent!

And, that's where the "Super Gremlin" rapper steps in -- he joined forces with community leader Francky Pierre-Paul and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to assist a total of 28 families within West Palm Beach's Merry Place Housing Projects.

We're told Kodak will also cover any back fees ... making his grand total of charity $88,902.80 this time around.

Kodak tells TMZ ... "I'm happy about making other people happy. It makes my heart happy to know those 28 families are being taken care of through the end of the year. I don't always post the good I do, I just try to do right by people."

In a separate post, Kodak put his rapping skills on display ... brandishing an acronym for his beloved projects: People Relying On Just Enough Cash To Survive.

Kodak loves his native South Florida and is no stranger to giving back.

During a July 2021 heat wave, he hand-delivered 100 air conditioning units to folks living in the projects of Pompano Beach. He also famously donated $10,000 to the Jack and Jill education center and created a memorial fund for Florida police officers killed in the line of duty.