Kodak Black Gifts Air Conditioning Units to Housing Project Residents

Play video content TMZ.com

Kodak Black's not feeling the heat these days, so he wants to return the favor to some folks at a Florida housing project ... in the form of air conditioners.

Kodak bought 100 A.C. units for around $12,500 and shlepped them to the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach. He went door-to-door with the units, presenting residents with the cool gift.

Florida in July is no picnic ... it's super humid and hot. Right now it's in the high 80s with 79% humidity, but those numbers will rise as the summer wears on.

Kodak brought some of the residents to tears ... they were incredibly grateful, especially because it's not the kind of thing they would expect from someone who wants to do a good deed, but for anyone who lives in Florida in the Summer ... it's a Godsend.

He's VERY popular in Florida these days ... June 11 is now and forever Kodak Black Day in Broward County.

Kodak got an assist with the A.C.'s from Francky Pierre, who runs the charity, Philanthropic Work and Outreach.

As you know, Kodak scored a commutation from then-President Trump -- at the urging of his lawyer, Bradford Cohen -- in large part because of his charity work.